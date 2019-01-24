Poll: Likud 31, Gantz 15

A poll published Thursday morning on Reshet Bet found that if elections were held today, the Likud would be the largest party with 31 seats. Israel Resilience headed by Benny Gantz would win 15 Knesset seats.



The poll, conducted by the “Direct Polls” company, found that Yesh Atid would receive 11 seats, followed by the Labor party with 9 seats.



The New Right (Yamin HeHadash) wins 8 seats, followed by United Torah Judaism and Meretz with 6 seats each. Ta'al headed by Ahmed Tibi wins 6 seats, as does the Joint List.

Yisrael Beytenu and Shas barely pass the electoral threshold with 5 seats each. Kulanu, Orly Levy-Abekasis’ Gesher and an alliance between Jewish Home and National Union receive 4 seats, while Tzipi Livni does not pass the threshold with her Hatnua.