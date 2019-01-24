Galant: I will work to realize sovereignty in Judea and Samaria

Minister and Cabinet member visits Judea and Samaria, speaks about importance of strengthening Israel's hold on the region.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Yoav Galant, a member of the political security cabinet, visited the Samaria Regional Council on Wednesday.

During the visit, Galant met with Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and with Karnei Shomron local council head Yigal Lahav.

Minister Galant said during the tour, "I came here to tell the Israeli public, and especially the residents of Judea and Samaria, that we have a historical right and a security need to maintain full control of this area."

"Settlement is the key to holding onto sovereignty and Zionism. The area of Judea and Samaria is the eastern defense belt of the State of Israel,” concluded Galant.