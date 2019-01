The unusual request American Olim are getting from their U.S. brokerage firms.

Doug Goldstein, CFP, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and David Kuenzi, CFP®, founder of Thun Financial Advisors, discuss the challenges that face Americans living abroad who have U.S. brokerage accounts.

Why are many of the big brokerage houses asking its cross-border clients to leave? Listen to advice for dual-citizen investors who have international investments, including how to view an investment as more than its currency value.