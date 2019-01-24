The historic Israeli mistake on the Temple Mount

Jay Shapiro thinks that Moshe Dayan made a mistake by giving up Israeli sovereignty over the Temple Mount.

Jay Shapiro,

Jews visit Temple Mount, Yom Kippur
Jews visit Temple Mount, Yom Kippur
Flash 90

Assert Israeli sovereignty: Jay Shapiro claims that the most holy place to the Jews was given to the hands of a bitter enemy for no reason.

In his opinion, this mistake should be rectified.

Tags:Radio, jay shapiro, Moshe Dayan

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top