Netanyahu likely to approve transfer of money to Hamas

There is a growing belief in the political system that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will announce on Thursday that he will approve the transfer of $15 million in Qatari money to Hamas in Gaza.

On Wednesday evening it was reported that the Cabinet had approved the transfer of the money, which the Prime Minister had frozen following the escalation along the Gaza-Israel border and an Islamic Jihad attack on an IDF soldier on Tuesday.

However, an Israeli diplomatic official responded to the reports and made clear that “no decision has yet been made regarding the transfer of the money. A decision will be made soon.”

Earlier it was reported on Kan 11 News that the defense establishment had recommended to the political echelon at the Cabinet meeting to transfer the Qatari money in the coming days.

According to the report, senior members of the defense establishment said during the meeting that it was the Islamic Jihad that carried out the attack that hit the IDF soldier on Tuesday rather than Hamas, and claimed that the terrorist organization had refrained from causing provocations against Israel in recent days.

Sources who took part in the meeting claimed that some of the ministers and even the prime minister himself listened with great interest and some even expressed their support for their position.