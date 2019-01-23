PM to Iran: Look at your bases in Syria before 'interfering'

Netanyahu warns Iranian general who report claims is eyeing strike on Israel to bring about PM's defeat in upcoming elections.

Prime Minister Netanyahu warned a top Iranian general Wednesday afternoon to “check the state of the Iranian bases that he is trying to establish in Syria” instead of interfering in Israeli elections.

Netanyahu was apparently responding to a report in the Kuwaiti Al-Jarida newspaper on Wednesday which claimed that Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards al-Quds Force, believes that an attack deep inside Israeli territory ahead of Israeli elections in April could bring down Netanyahu in the elections.

"Instead of interfering in the elections, Soleimani would do well to check the state of the Iranian bases that he is trying to establish in Syria,” Netanyahu said.

“Our policy is clear and it will not change: We are determined to prevent Iran from militarily entrenching itself in Syria against the State of Israel."

Israel on Monday hit military targets in Syria in response to the launching of a surface-to-surface missile on Sunday by Iranian forces operating in Syria.

The targets hit by Israel included Syrian-operated air defense systems and Iranian munitions depots, an intelligence site, and an Iranian-operated military training camp.

At least 21 were reportedly killed in the Israeli strikes, including 12 Iranian soldiers.