

Rabbi Eliyahu: Don't break the law - write it Rabbi of Tzfat explains what he said at yeshiva where Shin Bet arrested students over suspicions of involvement in murder of Arab woman. Eliran Aharon,

Eliran Aharon Rabbi Eliyahu Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council and Rabbi of Tzfat, explained in an interview to Arutz Sheva his decision to give a lesson to the students of the Pri Ha'aretz yeshiva in Rehelim, five of whose students were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the murder of a Palestinian Arab woman.



"The lesson that I taught at the yeshiva, which I intend to give many times, is to say that it is very important that you care about the Jewish people as did all of our great leaders. But it must be said to youth: Instead of going to jail and having to flee, try to be the one who shows the way, a leader and guide,” the rabbi said.



He added, "I called on all the yeshiva students: Take all your energies and power and do not demonstrate at the junction but aspire to be at the junction of decision-making. Strive to be yeshiva heads, rabbis, leaders in the Knesset, the government and the judicial system." Hebrew Video:

