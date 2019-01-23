Central evidence against detained minor: DNA

Minor held over death of Arab woman to be indicted tomorrow. Shin Bet says his DNA found on stone used in the attack.

The Rishon LeZion Magistrate's Court on Wednesday extended the detention of the Jewish youth held by the Shin Bet on suspicion of involvement in the murder of Palestinian Authority resident Aisha Rabi.

An indictment is expected tomorrow.

According to the Shin Bet, the boy's DNA was found on the stone used in the attack in which Rabi was killed.

The 16-year-old boy, a student at the "Pri Ha'aretz" school in Rechalim, has remained silent during his interrogation.

Judge Guy Avnon wrote in his decision that "The minor gave a version that would seem to provide a certain explanation for the central evidence gathered in the case, the DNA findings on the stone that caused the deceased's death."

Attorney Adi Keidar of the Honenu legal organization said at the end of the court hearing: "If you remember, a few days ago I said I was addressing the State Prosecutor's Office, where I aimed when I said that the hand [which would sign the indictment] would tremble and that it should tremble."

"Today, I think that the court's decision shows that the court's hand is trembling too, and it hinted to the attorney general, who still has the discretion, despite the fact that it presented a certain infrastructure enabling the filing of an indictment. I see this as a technical decision, in light of the nature of the plaintiff's declaration process. In this case, there was a second plaintiff's declaration, which is a kind of precedent that we have not remembered for many years.

According to Kedar, "the court did a serious, meticulous and thorough job, and it seriously considered releasing the minor. In the end, due to the nature of the procedure, it felt that this was not the time [to release him], because tomorrow the indictment will be submitted to the District Court. And there may be [a solution] even before that. We turned again to the State Attorney's Office and to the police and Shin Bet agents, who will again use their discretion."

"In our opinion, the reality that will follow the filing of the indictment will be an impossible reality. I think that this case, if it goes in the direction of this minor, will not be solved, and will continue for a number of years, and all those involved will doubt the minor's fault. The person who will suffer during this period is him, one who the evidence does not even unequivocally point to. He gave his version and claimed that he was innocent of any crime," Kedar said.