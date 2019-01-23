Tomorrow is the yarzheit of Rav Moshe of Ludmir. The powerful prayers recited at this kever on the yarzheit will surely reach the heavens.

Olevsk is the burial place of Rabbi Moshe of Ludmir zy”a, the grandson of Rav Aharon of Karlin. During his lifetime he was known for his brachot and the yeshuot that he affected, especially for children. Even after his death those who come to pray at his kever in Ukraine attest that their prayes are accepted there.



A massive hospitality center at the grave, “Hachnosat Orchim – Olevsk,” has been founded at the kever by R’ Yaakov Chaim Miller of Jerusalem. The center supplies all the supplicants with warm kosher meals, accommodations, a fully-functional shul and even subsidizes transportation to the Ukraine. The entire operation, until this year, has been funded by Rav Yaakov Chaim Miller out of his own pocket.



Preparations for this year’s yarzheit on 18 Shevat are underway: food, preparing accommodation and arranging for transportation to Olevsk. However, as the numbers of couples traveling to the kever increase, Rav Miller can no longer keep up with the enormous sums necessary. Now is your chance to contribute and give hope to childless couples from around the world who will be praying this Thursday at the holy site.

צילום: Olevsk R Moshe of Ludmir

Tomorrow, 18 Shevat, is the yarzheit of Rav Moshe of Ludmir. The powerful prayers tearfully recited at this holy kever on the yarzheit will surely reach the heavens.



Be a part of the yeshuos experienced this year at the kever of HaRav Moshe of Ludmir zy”a and help continue to bring hope to barren couples around the world. Hachnosas Orchim – Olevsk warms their hearts and feeds, not only their bodies, their souls.

