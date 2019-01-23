Tags:ILTV, Rescuers without Borders
'Rescuers Without Borders' awarded
Watch: President of 'Rescuers Without Borders', Arieh Levi, was presented with the ‘Global Impact‘ award.
Arie Levi recieves the award
ILTV
ILTV ISRAEL DAILY'Rescuers Without Borders' awarded
'Rescuers Without Borders' awarded
Watch: President of 'Rescuers Without Borders', Arieh Levi, was presented with the ‘Global Impact‘ award.
Arie Levi recieves the award
ILTV
