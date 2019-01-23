'Rescuers Without Borders' awarded

Watch: President of 'Rescuers Without Borders', Arieh Levi, was presented with the ‘Global Impact‘ award.

ILTV,

Arie Levi recieves the award
Arie Levi recieves the award
ILTV

Tags:ILTV, Rescuers without Borders

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top