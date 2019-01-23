'We cannot evade responsibility for Gaza'

MK Motti Yogev praises decision to halt funds to Gaza. "Eliminate Hamas leaders and at the same time provide humanitarian aid to Gazans."

MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home), a member of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on Tuesday evening praised the decision of Prime Minister and Defense Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to stop the transfer of Qatari money to the Gaza Strip.

"Stopping the flow of cash from Qatar to the Gaza Strip is justified, insofar as the money goes to finance terrorism," Yogev said.

At the same time, he added, "Israel will not be able to evade security and humanitarian responsibility for the Gaza Strip. We must harm and eliminate Hamas leaders and at the same time provide humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip."

Former Defense Minister and Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman also praised the decision to halt the transfer of funds to Hamas.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on his decision to stop the transfer of Qatari money to Hamas. However, a temporary stop of the money is not enough. We must absolutely stop financing terror against ourselves," Liberman said.

"It is clear beyond any doubt that a confrontation with Hamas is inevitable. There is no need to wait for more casualties on our side, but rather to preemptively strike and return to a policy of targeted assassinations of Hamas leaders," concluded Liberman.

Netanyahu earlier on Tuesday ordered the halting of Qatari funds to the Gaza Strip following the shooting of an IDF soldier by a terrorist from the Hamas-controlled enclave.

The bullet struck the soldier’s helmet but failed to penetrate the metal. The soldier was lightly injured and evacuated to the Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva, where he received treatment and later released to hospital.

Israel asked Qatar to stop its transfer of funds to Gaza two weeks ago, following an escalation in violence from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, including the launching of a rocket and incendiary balloons.

On Sunday, however, Israel decided to allow the resumption of the money transfers in light of the reduction in violence from Gaza over the last week.