Drones cause disruptions at Newark Airport

Flights into and out of New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport temporarily disrupted due to drones over nearby Teterboro Airport.

Flights into and out of New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport were disrupted on Tuesday night after two drones were reported flying over nearby Teterboro Airport, CNN reported.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Greg Martin said that the agency stopped flights at the airport after the drones were reported over the smaller regional airport some 15 miles away. Both airports serve the greater metro New York City area.

The two drones were flying at 3,500 feet and have since cleared the airspace over the airport, Martin said.

Arrivals into Newark Airport have since resumed, but departures are still on hold because of congestion, according to CNN.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates both Newark Liberty International and Teterboro airports, did not immediately comment on the matter.

In a similar incident in December, drone sightings at London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports brought air traffic to a standstill.

The drones caused flights at Gatwick to be grounded for more than 36 hours, with police receiving nearly 50 reports of a drone being flown around the airport.

A 47-year-old man and 54-year-old woman from Crawley were later arrested and questioned in connection with the multiple drone sightings.