Congresswoman predicts end of world in another 12 years

New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez yesterday spoke of the urgent need to deal with "climate change" and made a puzzling statement that the world was about to end in another 12 years.

At the Martin Luther King Day event, Ocasio-Cortez said "climate change" is a "generational" issue that interests younger people.

Ocasio-Cortez added: "The world is about to end in 12 years if we don't deal with climate change, and your biggest issue is how we gonna pay for it?"

She said that the fight against climate change is "war" and that "this is our Second World War."

Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest congresswoman and has become a figure frequently dealt with by the media, partly because of her extreme views and amusing mistakes that sometimes fall in her words. She defines herself as a radical socialist.