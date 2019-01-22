Danon: Iran building terror network in Judea and Samaria

Danon addressed the Iranian missile fired at the Golan Heights from Syria, stating "Iran is exploiting the regime to conduct military operations against Israel, but we will respond with force and remove any threat to our people."
"The Iranian regime’s obsession with Israel is not just well-known. It is expensive. Seven billion dollars annually are directed toward the never ending attempts to destroy Israel. Follow the bloody trail of money starting in Tehran and you will arrive at the terror tunnels in Lebanon and Gaza and the weapons warehouses in Syria. It is now trying to infiltrate Judea and Samaria," the ambassador told the Council members as he displayed a map showing the extent of Iran's financial terror network in the Middle East
Ambassador Danon revealed Iran's plan in Judea and Samaria, stating: "With the help of Saleh Al-Arouri, Hamas’s Deputy Political Chief, and Saeed Izadi, the head of the Palestinian branch of the Iranian Quds Force, Iran is trying to turn Judea and Samaria into a fourth military front against Israel. The world's silence allows Iran to continue with its operations and aggression to undermine stability in the Middle East."
Danon called on the Security Council to recognize Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations and impose sanctions on them, adding that "weakening these terrorist organizations is the first step to dismantling the epicenter of terrorism that sits in Tehran."