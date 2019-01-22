Danon: Iran building terror network in Judea and Samaria

On Tuesday, the United Nations Security Council held a special session on the Situation in the Middle East, focusing on Israel's actions in the region.

At the meeting, Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, revealed to the Council members that Iran is trying to act against Israel from within Judea and Samaria, including its annual budget dedicated to operating a terrorist network throughout the Middle East.

Danon addressed the Iranian missile fired at the Golan Heights from Syria, stating "Iran is exploiting the regime to conduct military operations against Israel, but we will respond with force and remove any threat to our people."