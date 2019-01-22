Report: Russian flight diverted following attempted hijacking

Plane forced to land short of destination in Moscow after passenger reportedly demands that flight be diverted to Afghanistan.

A flight of the Russian Aeroflot airline was reportedly diverted after a passenger demanded that the plane land in Afghanistan, RT reported.

The flight, which departed from the Russian city of Surgut and was scheduled to land in Moscow, was forced to land 240 km (150 miles) short of its destination in the Russian city of Khanty-Mansiysk. The Boeing 737 was reportedly carrying 69 passengers and 7 crew members, RT said.

The passenger in question may be mentally unstable, according to Interfax, which also reported that he has been detained.

Russian media published a photo of the suspect, but his identity has yet to be confirmed by authorities, according to RT.