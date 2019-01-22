Tel Aviv to hike taxes for short-term rent providers like Airbnb

City announces plans to raise taxes for short-term accommodation provided by services like Airbnb to match increase in long-term rentals.

Tel Aviv on Monday announced plans to raise taxes for short-term accommodation provided by services like Airbnb to match an increase in long-term rentals.

"The aim is to create an equilibrium" between tourist accommodation and long-term rentals, the Tel Aviv municipality said in a statement.

Several cities, including Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam, also have taken steps to regulate services like Airbnb which offer short-term accommodation to tourists mainly.

In October, Ireland announced plans to rein in popular short-term rental services such as Airbnb -- whose European headquarters are in Dublin -- in a bid to address a historic housing shortage.

The Tel Aviv municipality did not say by how much it would increase property taxes or when the new policy would take effect.