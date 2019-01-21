Attorney General ends meeting with Netanyahu's lawyers

A-G Mandelblit says he will provide response to PM's lawyers not to announce intentions on indictment before the elections in coming days.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit concluded his meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's attorneys on Monday afternoon.

On behalf of the Prime Minister's defense team, attorneys Amit Hadad and Navot Tel Tzur took part in the meeting, which was held at the Justice Ministry and lasted two and a half hours.

The meeting was held at the request of the attorneys, following an appeal they sent to the attorney general regarding his decision-making in the investigations against the prime minister.

In their appeal, Netanyahu's attorneys asked the attorney general to refrain from deciding whether or not to indict the prime minister before the upcoming elections in April, since it would not be possible to carry out the pre-indictment hearing before the elections.

The attorney general's office stated, "the requests were heard attentively, and things will be considered as is customary. The Attorney General will formulate his position in the coming days and it will be delivered to the defense attorneys as soon as possible."

"The law enforcement system will continue to operate only according to the one compass that guides our path - the good of the state, which is expressed in the context of our duty to strictly protect the rule of law," Mandelblit said at a conference of the Association for Public Law.

"There is only one way, and it is our guiding light, the honest path of discovering and discovering the truth." In this way I am currently going with my partners, State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan and his people at the State Prosecutor's Office, Attorney Liat Ben Ari and her people," Mandelblit added in the same speech.

The attorney general added, "we are aware of the weight of the responsibility incumbent on us - our responsibility to strive for the truth and to make just and correct decisions in the investigation files that currently occupy us all. Only the evidence will speak. We will continue to act in an orderly and professional manner, and as quickly as possible, without compromising the quality of the process and the decision. These are the only considerations that guide us in the decisions that are on the agenda."