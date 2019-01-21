Terrorists set prison cell on fire during prison riot

To protest inspection by prison guards, Arab terrorists held by Israel set cell on fire during prison riot. Two guards injured

A special unit of the Israeli prison service made a surprise inspection of a prison wing housing Palestinian terrorists on Sunday.

The surprise inspection took place at Ofer prison, just off of Route 443 west of the capital.

During the surprise inspection, officers found numerous weapons hidden in the prisoners’ cells, along with cellular phones, SIM cards for cell phones, and prohibited written materials.

The terrorists responsible for hiding the weapons, cellular devices, and banned written material were punished following the search.

During a body search of one prisoner, a member of the Islamic Jihad terrorist group, two miniature cellular phones were discovered.

In response to the search, on Tuesday, terrorists imprisoned at Ofer rioted, and set at least one cell on fire.

Three prisoners were injured during the riots and required medical attention.

Prison officials managed to contain and extinguish the blaze.

An Israel Prison Service spokesman reported that two guards were injured during the riot Monday.

"Two guards were evacuated in light condition to the hospital for treatment."