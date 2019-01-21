Iranian official: Our nuclear industry isn't dependent on anyone

Ali Akbar Salehi, director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said on Sunday that Iranian engineers have mastered the nuclear technology and this industry is not dependent on any other country, reported the Tehran Times.

The technology does not depend on others and the country can develop it constantly, he was quoted as having told reporters.

With respect to the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers, Salehi said Iran will decide whether to remain in the deal based on its interests.

US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in May of 2018, and has since then imposed two rounds of sanctions against Iran.

Iran, angry over the US withdrawal from the deal, has threatened several times that it will begin uranium enrichment beyond previous levels if the remaining parties fail to uphold the 2015 nuclear deal.

Last week, Salehi announced that Iran is taking preliminary steps to design uranium fuel with a purity of 20 percent for reactors instead of having to copy foreign designs.

The European signatories to the deal did not agree with Trump’s decision to leave the deal and have been trying to save the accord, which they see as crucial to forestalling an Iranian nuclear weapon.

Tehran has demanded that Europe come up with an economic package to offset the effects of the US withdrawal but so far has found Europe’s proposals to be unsatisfactory.