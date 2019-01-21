Leftist activist attacks Netanyahu: Your time is up

Leftist activist Eldad Yaniv warns Netanyahu: Pray we won't get into the Knesset because we'll be an opposition from hell.

Leftist activist Eldad Yaniv, one of the leaders of the demonstrations that have been held against Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in recent years, slammed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening.

Yaniv responded to a tweet by the Likud party which quoted an interview Yaniv gave to Army Radio, in which he said, "If we did not protest against the Attorney General, there would not have been an investigation [against Netanyahu]."

"You're in Chad BB?" Yaniv said in response to the Likud tweet. "Tweeting about me from the plane? So you got it right, BB, we're your only opposition. Until today, you've known us only on the street. In the demonstrations. Your time is up. Pray a lot, BB, that we’re not elected to the Knesset, because if we are, it will be the end of you BB. We'll be an opposition from hell, BB.”

Eldad Yaniv, who in 2015 ran for the Knesset on the Labor-Hatnua Knesset list and did not get into the Knesset, is running this time with a new party.

"The moment has come for new and real people to lead the country," Yaniv said when he declared he would be running for the Knesset. Among the names that joined Yaniv in the new party, called the "Protest Movement" is Dina Dayan, who resigned from the Labor party.

"Because we fought for two years in the streets, because we love this country - because all the old and corrupt politicians have to go home," Yaniv explained his decision to run.

The protests against Mandeblit, led by Yaniv, were held every Saturday night outside his home in Petah Tikva, with the demonstrators accusing him of dragging his feet in Netanyahu’s investigations.

At times the protests went a bit far, however. In one incident, the leftist protesters harassed the Attorney General as he was shopping for Shabbat at the neighborhood supermarket.

In another incident, leftist protesters interrupted Mandelblit as he was reciting Kaddish in memory of his mother in his synagogue in Petah Tikva. Those protesters were not connected to Yaniv’s group, however.