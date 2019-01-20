

The Silent Majority Despite claims Trump's 2016 victory was owed to blue collar workers or Rust Belt whites, election was voice of nation-wide silent majority. Dr. Joseph Frager‏,

צילום: מירי צחי Dr. Joseph Frager‏ President Trump won the presidential election in 2016 because of the so called “silent majority”.



The term was popularized by Richard Nixon in a speech on November 3, 1969 when he said, “And so tonight - to you the great silent majority of my fellow Americans - I ask for your support.”



It was used in the political campaigns during the 1970’s and 1980’s by President Reagan and later by both Rudy Giuliani and Mike Bloomberg.



President Trump invoked the term at a campaign rally on July 11, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona where he said “the silent majority is back and we’re going to take our country back.”



The key to the success of President Trump has been and will be this powerful but silent majority. It is not one demographic. It is not as the pundits would like to say just blue collar workers. It is a conglomerate of people of faith, hard working people and people tired of politics as usual.



The media has demonized this President like no other. It is a completely irresponsible and out of control Press that has made the silent majority more silent but also larger than ever. The pundits do little to listen to the majority of Americans who Democratically elected Mr. Trump as President. Because he leaped from the Business world to the Political arena in such a short time he does not act or behave like the rest of the political establishment making it difficult for the media to sink their teeth into him.



Truth be told, he actually does better when they try. They just can’t figure him out. He has proved himself to be a leader. Whether one approves of him or not there is no denying he has carried himself not as a run of the mill leader but a great leader.



Bret Stephens who moved from the Wall Street Journal to the New York Times would do well as a conservative to stop trying to topple President Trump. In his op ed this weekend Bret Stephens lamely tries to raise the idea of a possible Republican challenge to the President. He backs Republican Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland as a potential challenger. It will be a slam dunk for the President.



The politically conservative Weekly Standard founded by William Kristol went kaput because of its “never Trump” stance. President Trump has united the Republican Party. There are a few holdouts like Senator Mitt Romney but for the most part the President has tremendous support.



His list of accomplishments which I will delineate in a future piece is growing. The Republican Party has embraced him up and down. The silent majority will hand him a resounding victory in 2020. G-d bless those humble, quiet, hard working group of Americans who totally get it.

More Arutz Sheva videos:



top