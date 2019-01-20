Hotovely: Bennett must remove Breaking the Silence from schools

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely responded to Arutz Sheva's report that activists from the Breaking the Silence organization were invited to speak at a Jerusalem school despite a law banning organizations that besmirch IDF soldiers from Israeli educational institutions.

"Bennett must remove Breaking the Silence from the schools," Hotovely said. "Organizations that harm IDF soldiers and defame their names in the world have no place in the education system."

"The Foreign Ministry fights the lies spread by the organization, and every student must know that this is an organization whose goal is to slander Israel around the world. The education minister must take responsibility and enforce the matter as soon as possible," said the deputy foreign minister.

The lecture featuring the Breaking the Silence activists will take place next Sunday at the Hanisoi (experimental) School in central Jerusalem.

The principal of the junior high school sent an email to the parents, in which he wrote on behalf of the parents' committee: "Next week, Sunday, January 27 at 8:00 PM, we will host Breaking the Silence for a lecture and questions. The meeting is for parents."

The document that was attached to the announcement contained information about Breaking the Silence, stating that the organization's goal was "to raise awareness of the daily reality in the occupied territories and to create a public discourse on the moral price of military control over the civilian population, in order to bring an end to the occupation."

The lecture will include an introduction to the various methods in which the IDF "exercises its control" over the Arab population, a review of the organization's goals, and how and why it was established. "Our lecturers and soldiers who served in the territories, tell of their personal experiences and of other witnesses."