Woman Just After Birth Received Shocking Diagnosis

A young Israeli family was devastated last week, after the loss of 28-year-old mother of 3 Chana Ben Shitrit. Chana was diagnosed with cancer a year and a half ago, shortly after giving birth to her youngest daughter. During the time that followed she underwent rigorous treatments, as her husband Mordechai juggled being by her side, and tending to their young children alone.

She passed away last week, leaving behind daughters Moriah (4), Noah (3), and Ayala (1.5). The family gets up from shiva today.

An emergency fund for the family shows heartbreaking video footage of Chana’s younger sister, who states through tear-filled eyes that she had promised her sister that she would provide for her children after her death. At her side are two beautiful curly-haired children, who are clearly too young to grasp the gravity of the past week’s events. Near the end of the video, they point to their aunt’s face, giggling “She’s crying! She’s crying!”

It is difficult to watch.

An appeal from husband Mordechai explains that the family has fallen into a serious financial situation, as he has struggled to support his family whilst tending to the medical needs of his dying wife. The page also includes a video of the Ben Shitrit girls at their mother’s bedside, wishing her a ‘refua shalema.’ One can only imagine their devastation.

Donations for the family are being collected, with the goal of providing the children with some financial security until their father, who has barely begun to mourn, is able to provide to them the life they need.

“I will do everything within my power to help them,” writes the newly widowed man. “But I cannot do it alone.”

