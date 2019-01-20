18 injured in east Jerusalem house fire

Fire breaks out in three-story residential building in the Sur Baher neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

Eight firefighter crews from the Jerusalem stations today gained control of a fire that broke out in a three-story residential building in the Sur Baher neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

At the same time, firefighting crews combed the building for people trapped inside and to ventilate the building from the heavy smoke accumulated there.

MDA teams called to the scene treated 18 victims suffering from smoke inhalation, all of them in light condition, who were evacuated for further treatment at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

Initial examination conducted by fire investigators revealed the fire started in a bedroom on the second floor of the building.

Firefighting and rescue investigators continue to investigate the fire to determine the circumstances of the blaze.