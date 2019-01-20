Mideast Eats: Goat Cheese

We visit the Yemenite Valley in Ein Karem, the home of one of Israel's only female shepherds.
With her tiny herd, this shepherdess creates a delicate goat cheese that perfectly complements her other authentic Yemeni dishes.
Recipe:
- Heat the milk to a temperature of 80 degrees.
- While waiting for the milk to reach the desired temperature, squeeze lemons.
- The resulting juice should be poured into the pot while stirring until the milk takes on a a yellow-green tinge.
- The cheese should be filtered through a plastic mesh. waiting for all the liquid to be filtered and season with coarse salt.
- Wait 48 hours for the spices to seep and then you can eat.
- Keep the cheese in baking paper.