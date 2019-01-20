Mideast Eats: Goat Cheese

With her tiny herd, this shepherdess creates a delicate goat cheese that perfectly complements her other authentic Yemeni dishes.

Feeding goats in Gush Etzion
Gershon Ellinson

We visit the Yemenite Valley in Ein Karem, the home of one of Israel's only female shepherds.

Recipe:

  • Heat the milk to a temperature of 80 degrees.
  • While waiting for the milk to reach the desired temperature, squeeze lemons.
  • The resulting juice should be poured into the pot while stirring until the milk takes on a a yellow-green tinge.
  • The cheese should be filtered through a plastic mesh. waiting for all the liquid to be filtered and season with coarse salt.
  • Wait 48 hours for the spices to seep and then you can eat.
  • Keep the cheese in baking paper.
