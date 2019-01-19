

Poll: Likud wins 32 seats New poll gives Likud 32 seats if Tzipi Livni and Yesh Atid run together. Jewish Home does not pass the electoral threshold. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Miriam Alster/Flash90 Binyamin Netanyahu attends Likud faction meeting A new poll by Channel 12’s "Meet the Press" program gives the Likud Party 32 seats if Tzipi Livni's “Hatnua” and Yair Lapid's “Yesh Atid” run together.



The poll shows that Hatnua/Yesh Atid would win 17 Knesset seats, Gantz's Israel Resilience 12 seats, Labor 8 seats, Bennett and Shaked's New Right 8 seats, United Torah Judaism 7, and Ahmed Tibi's Ta'al party 6 seats.



Shas wins 6 seats, Odeh’s Hadash/Balad 6, Yisrael Beytenu with 5, Meretz 5, Gesher 4, Kulanu 4, and the Jewish Home does not pass the threshold.

