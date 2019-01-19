Could Iran have killed Argentine prosecutor Alberto Nisman?
Was Iran behind the murder of the prosecutor investigating the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires? i24NEWS reports.
Alberto Nisman
Reuters
More Arutz Sheva videos:
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsCould Iran have killed Argentine prosecutor Alberto Nisman?
Could Iran have killed Argentine prosecutor Alberto Nisman?
Was Iran behind the murder of the prosecutor investigating the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires? i24NEWS reports.
Alberto Nisman
Reuters
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top