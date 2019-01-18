The USA and Israel in limbo

"When we have a Jewish thief and a Jewish murderer, we will know that we are a State like any other".

The memorable sentence of the late Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, is being realized before us in the affair that was exposed this week, and shook the judicial system in Israel.

Hear: A report how 'Crossroads' help young people in Jerusalem who sleep rough, have succumb to drugs, drink and ways to obtain the money to support the habit.

Also: Walter brings you irrefutable proof that the US Democrats' opposition to a wall on the border with Mexico is not because it is not urgently needed, but on principle because it is proposed by President Donald Trump.

Hear: What US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Barack Hussein Obama said in 2009 and 2006.

Guess: who signed into law the Secure Fence Act of 2006.

