Watch: IDF demolishes home of Ari Fuld's killer

IDF levels home of the terrorist who killed renowned activist Ari Fuld in Gush Etzion earlier this year.

Israeli security forces leveled the home of Khalil Jabareen in the village in his hometown of Yatta, near Hevron.

During the demolition, a number of violent riots broke out. Dozens of Arabs threw rocks at IDF soldiers, who responded with crowd dispersal means.

Jabareen is responsible for killing Fuld after knifing him in the back at a Gush Etzion mall back in September.

Ari Fuld, a 40-year-old father of four, charged Jabareen after being stabbed and managed to squeeze off a few shots before collapsing. He was evacuated to the Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, where died a few hours later from the wounds he suffered in the stabbing.

Jabareen was shot by a civilian passerby and taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital as well.

Last week, the Supreme Court rejected the petition of the family of the terrorist against the demolition order issued for the third floor of the house where the terrorist lived.