MDA to drastically cut back services in Judea and Samaria

According to report, ambulance service to shutter five stations and cut back on services in Judea and Samaria amid a budget shortfall.

The Mogen David Adom ambulance service (MDA) is preparing to drastically cut back on its operation in Judea and Samaria as a result of a budget shortfall.

According to Ynet, MDA Director-General Gil Moscowitz notified the Ministry of Health that it would be significantly reducing its activities in Judea and Samaria due to lack of state funding for it. MDA plans to shutter five stations in Judea and Samaria and significantly cut back on its activities at nine other locations.

The locations that are slated to close include stations in Dolev, Talmonim, Shavei Shomron, Tekoa, and Elkana.

"Following the discussion that took place with the Judea and Samaria Regional Security Officer on the issue of MDA budgeting in the area, I was asked to present a NIS 5.5 million reduction plan for MDA, according to the budget that the Health Ministry is prepared to commit to (NIS 7.5 million a year)," wrote Moscowitz.

The Yesha Council demanded an urgent meeting with the Health Ministry following MDA's missive. "If the cuts are indeed made, a dangerous situation will arise in which many residents will remain without providing a proper response to emergency medicine," said the council. "The response to the evacuation of patients and those injured in accidents, or terrorist incidents, is likely to lead to loss of life."

"We asked for an urgent meeting of the council heads with Deputy Health Minister Litzman. We demand an urgent response that will prevent the dangers"

The cuts will come amid a slight recent uptick in violence in the area. According to the organization Boomerang, 34 total attacks occurred this past week, including the fatal car accident that may have been caused by stone-throwing that killed Hadas Tapuhi this past week near Bet El.

Overall, there were 28 cases of stone-throwing, 5 fire bombings, and one stabbing attempt. Boomerang says that the figures presented in the weekly videos do not include reports of violence directed against the security forces, but only against civilians.