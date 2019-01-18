Report: Demolition of home of Ari Fuld's murderer begins

Israeli security forces begin demolishing the home of the family of terrorist Khalil Jabareen.

Israeli security forces on Friday morning began demolishing the home of the family of terrorist Khalil Jabareen in the village of Yatta, near Hevron.

Jabareen carried out the stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion junction in September, in which Ari Fuld was murdered.

Ari Fuld, a 40-year-old father of four, rushed toward the terrorist after being stabbed and even shot at him. He was evacuated to the Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, where he later succumbed to the critical stab wounds he sustained.

The terrorist, 16-year-old Khalil Abu Jabareen from Yatta, was shot by a civilian passerby and taken to the Shaare Zedek Hospital.

Last week, the Supreme Court rejected the petition of the family of the terrorist against the demolition order issued for the third floor of the house where the terrorist lived.