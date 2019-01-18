National Security Adviser flies over Saudi Arabia and Oman

National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat returns from visit to India, during which he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat returned this week from a visit to India, during which he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the visit, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by telephone with his Indian counterpart.

Ben-Shabbat became one of the first officials to take advantage of the new permits to fly on the direct flights to India, and he arrived on a direct flight of Air India, which flew over the airspace of Saudi Arabia and Oman. This air route had been agreed to by prime ministers Netanyahu and Modi.

Last March, Air India launched direct flights to Tel Aviv which cross Saudi airspace.

The move is believed to reflect growing ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, although Saudi officials have repeatedly denied any ties with Israel.

Ben-Shabbat was the guest of Indian National Security Adviser Adjit Doval and also held a series of meetings with senior Indian Defense Ministry, Foreign Ministry and security organization officials. Among the topics discussed were issues related to bilateral relations including the advancing of security deals. Additional measures were agreed to on advancing security, technology and civilian-economic cooperation between Israel and India.

Regional issues were also discussed. Ben-Shabbat briefed his interlocutors on Iran's efforts to entrench itself militarily in Syria and its actions that undermine regional stability.

Ben-Shabbat was accompanied by Israeli Ambassador to India Dr. Ron Malka and Defense Attaché Col. Efraim Defrain.