'When Jewish Home picks candidates it will rise in the polls'

The Jewish Home convened in Yad Binyamin Thursday to to approve the method of choosing the party's list for the upcoming Knesset, after the National Union faction finalized its own list earlier this week.

The Jewish Home is under increased pressure following the publication of a poll showing that the party would fail to clear the electoral threshold if elections were held today.

Jewish Home MK Nissan Slomianski criticized Ministers Bennett and Shaked, who stunned the political world when they left the Jewish Home to form their own party last month.

"It's not only that they left, they did it in the worst way possible. They left the party without a chairman, without leadership, without a list and with almost no money, so I say it's a very big crisis," he said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

MK Moti Yogev was more optimistic about the party's prospects in the upcoming election. "We all have a common goal to get out of here when we know how to elect the chairman and the team of candidates. When we have the team and the chairman, I have no doubt that we will go up in the polls and have a large and wide Jewish Home."

Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan, who is running for the leadership of the Jewish Home Party, said, "We are at a major crossroads of religious Zionism. Three weeks ago Bennett and Shaked abandoned the ship and left the Jewish Home without leadership. I have declared my candidacy for the party chairman and my aim is to place the party in its proper place."

"At this time, religious Zionism and the Jewish Home must be part of the leadership of the State of Israel. I promise that I will not leave the Jewish Home," added the deputy minister.





Loading....



