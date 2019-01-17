Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (The New Right) brushed off criticism Thursday directed at her following revelations regarding a police investigation into former Israel Bar Association chief Effie Naveh and his alleged misuse of influence to promote judicial appointments in exchange for sexual favors.

Speaking at a law seminar at the Dan Hotel in Jerusalem Thursday evening, Shaked pushed back against what she called the “unprincipled, dishonest, and incitement-laden attacks against me,” including “false accusations”.

“The most disappointing of all the attacks is the attack by left-wing female Knesset Members, including the ones I worked with in the Knesset in an open, honest way. They know me well. We differ on ideology, but I have always seen them as partners in our work. They [my attackers] are all women, and that disappoints me. They are taking advantage of this scandal to promote an ugly personal campaign against me.”

Despite the attacks, Shaked vowed she would not be deterred in her work for judicial reform and restoring balance between the branches of government.

“The left-wing political attacks won’t stop me. I plan to serve another four-year term as Justice Minister, until the judicial revolution I’ve led is completed. And I’ll repeat what the chief justice and I said yesterday: We have faith in the law enforcement system’s ability to deal with this scandal and to get to the bottom of it.”

Left-wing lawmakers have taken aim at the Justice Minister following the announcement Wednesday that Naveh was under investigation for allegedly promoting several judicial appointments in exchange for sexual favors.

Naveh, who resigned Thursday as Israel Bar Association chief, had worked closely with Shaked in her effort to reform the judicial system and promote the appointment of conservative judges.

Following Naveh’s arrest Wednesday, Shaked said the revelation marked a “storm day” for her as Justice Minister.

"This is a stormy day for me as the justice minister and as a woman," Shaked said, stressing that "the judges in Israel are doing their work faithfully, and hopefully the investigation will be completed soon. I was not summoned for testimony or interrogated."