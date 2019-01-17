State Comptroller slams Yoav Galant over blackmail accusations

State Comptroller Yosef Shapira launched an attack on Immigration Minister Yoav Galant for suggesting that ex-State Attorney Micha Lidenstratus was blackmailed to scuttle his chances of being IDF Chief of Staff.

"In recent days, we heard from a candidate who attacks former attorney general Yehuda Weinstein and former state comptroller Micha Lindenstrauss in an unprecedented manner, and casts doubt on their integrity,” Shapira said on Thursday.

The State Comptroller added he is "disgusted by these attacks, and certainly by a senior official who seeks the trust of the public. Both the attorney general and the state comptroller operate in a completely professional manner."

"They do not, and will not, take political considerations into account when making their decisions."

Galant, a former Major General, had alleged earlier this week that then-State Attorneys Micha Lidenstrauss and Yehuda Weinstein had scuttled his appointment to be IDF Chief of Staff due to blackmail.

In 2011, Weinstein had informed the High Court of Justice that there are “major issues” with the appointment of Galant, due to allegations that he was involved in questionable land deals at his home of Moshav Amikam.

Galant announced earlier this month that he would leave the Kulanu party and run in the Likud primaries for a spot on the party’s list in the upcoming Knesset elections.