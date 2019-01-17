Report: Lebanon captures person who infiltrated from Israel

Lebanese media says army tracks down person who clambered over border fence from Israel.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen television channel reports that the Lebanese military has tracked down the person who infiltrated the country from Israel.

The man was arrested and brought in for questioning. The IDF says that it is investigating the developments.

On Tuesday evening, a breach was discovered in the fence along the border with Lebanon. According to the IDF, the nature of the breach indicates that someone infiltrated into Lebanon from Israel.

The discovery comes as the army wraps up Operation Northern Shield, which uncovered six attack tunnels dug by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to penetrate Israeli territory and attack communities near the northern border.