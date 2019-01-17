Poll: Benny Gantz is no left-winger, say Israelis

A recent blitz by the ruling Likud that aimed to paint Benny Gantz as left-wing seems to have failed, as a Walla poll found that only 23% of voters see the former IDF Chief of Staff as a leftist.

Likely due to Gantz's refusal to grant any media interviews, the poll also found that 26% of the public said they did not know Gantz's political orientation. Among Likud voters, 39% defined Gantz as a centrist while another 48% said that they did not view Gantz as a left-winger. Another 22% of Likud members said Gantz is right-wing.

Gantz, who heads the 'Hosen L'Yisrael' party, had come under a media assault earlier this week by the Likud after he promised to change the Nationality Law in order to placate Israel's Druze minority. "When Gantz attacks the nation-state law and Tzipi Livni congratulates him for it, everyone knows the obvious: Gantz is left, just like Lapid," said a Likud statement.

Yet polls consistently show that the effort does not seem to have worked. According to a poll released on Wednesday evening by Kan, 12% of respondents said they thought Gantz was right-wing while only 26% said he represented the positions of the left.

.