Mayor of Efrat: 'I have not calmed down'

Oded Revivi, head of the Efrat Council and head of the Yesha Council's foreign relations department, responded in an interview with Arutz Sheva to the report by journalist Barak Ravid about the American peace plan



It should be mentioned that according to the report, "Trump's plan includes, among other things, an Israeli withdrawal from 90 percent of Judea and Samaria.”



He said the denial of American envoy Jason Greenblatt, who claimed that the report was inaccurate, was important, but that the lack of clarity is always a source of concern. "I have not calmed down, but I am, to a certain degree, satisfied that he made corrections."



"It's no secret that all sorts of rumors are circulating about the peace plans being woven in the White House, and I hope that the president of the United States does not repeat the mistake of [Ehud] Barak and [Ehud] Olmert, who agreed to withdraw from 92 percent of the territory. The idea of ​​an exchange of territories has also not found a single Arab who is ready for it. All the proposals by Olmert and Barak were rejected by the Palestinians," Revivi recalls.

"The reality is more complex than drawing one line or another," he said. "In the end, the State of Israel is fighting for its sovereignty and security, and on the other hand, a Palestinian entity that has received the title of a corrupt authority, so I hope that the Americans will not repeat the same mistake. The first step toward peace will be demanding recognition of Israel’s existence from the Palestinians, and not something which again uproots settlers.”



Revivi assesses that more rumors disconnected from reality will pop up during the election period. "We are in a somewhat crazy period when there will be elements who will constantly try to produce news as part of the Knesset election campaign, trying to create a headline that will talk about Trump's peace agreement in order to try and make people address the question of whether they are in favor of withdrawal or against."

"Everyone knows that the agreements only worsened the situation of the Arabs in Judea and Samaria," adds Revivi." Their sources of income have dwindled. I do not have a coherent plan yet, but this is the challenge of the residents of Judea and Samaria, to think creatively. On the one hand, we are here to stay and are not going to disappear, and on the other hand the Arabs will not disappear either. We need a plan that will meet our security needs, but also the needs of the Palestinian population."

