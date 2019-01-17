Good news for women: Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reports during a December 9, 2018 lecture in the Muslim Center of New York in Flushing, Queens, Sheikh Yaser Nadeem Al-Wajdi discussed wife-beating in Islam, saying it is only permissible "under very rare circumstances", such as when a woman is being disloyal, and her husband doesn't want to seek separation or Islamic legal action for the sake of the children.

In such situations, Sheikh Al-Wajdi said, the husband must first admonish his wife verbally, and then he must leave the conjugal bed. After these steps, he may give her a love-tap with a miswak (dental twig) in a fashion that is not hard and that is meant to "hurt her dignity, target her dignity".

The lecture was streamed live on the Muslim Center of New York's Facebook page. Sheikh Al-Wajdi is the director of Darul Uloom Online and the Dean of Academic Affairs at the Illinois-based Institute of Islamic Education. He was educated in Pakistan, India, and the United States.