Sovereignty Movement: 'Thank you Abbas. NO to rumored plan'

The Sovereignty Movement responded to reported details of the political plan by US President Donald Trump. Movement heads Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar say: "'Thank you' to Abbas and the Palestinian leadership who again save us from a suicidal plan, this time, from a friendly administration. This is what happened with plans by Barak, Olmert, and Livni. It's happening this time as well, but Israel mustn't pin her hopes and her future on the Arab leadership's constant refusals."

Katsover and Matar are responding to reports that the Trump plan will include dividing Jerusalem and establishing a Palestinian state on 90% of Judea and Samaria, and PA rejection of the idea.

"The right-wing government must speak out. The meaning of the two-states idea is even more dangerously suicidal politically than the Iranian nuclear plan. Political capitulation will send a terrible message of weakness to Israel's neighbors and will be an invitation for terror, military confrontation, and even Iranian attacks. The lack of resoluteness after the Six Day War is the cause of so many of our problems. Now, as unofficial details are published as a kind of trial balloon to gauge Israeli response both from the leadership and the public, we must respond with full power with implementing Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. In this way Israel will make clear its position even before the American plan is published officially," say Katsover and Matar.

Flash 90 Sovereignty

"If Israel doesn't express its position resolutely, we cannot expect more adamant positions from the White House. If the US is indeed a friend, it will understand the tremendous objections that the Israeli public, government, and intellectual leaders in Israel have to steps of this sort. These recent publications present Israel with a critical test of her seriousness in the various layers of society even before the actual plan is released. We must pass this test and stop the actual plan."

Katsover and Matar emphasize: "This Land waited for its children and received us with open arms. It has yielded its fruit in great abundance. This abundance has spilled over to our neighbors. There is no other country where they can thrive and enjoy our democracy, our medical care, our universities, our agriculture, and much more. Israeli abundance has spilled over and makes the entire world more fruitful. Constricting our borders, Heaven forbid, would force us into endless battles for our very existence.

"We must wake up and respond with an absolute 'NO!' to the rumors and totally reject the American plan.

"We have not conquered a foreign land, but have returned to the inheritance of our forefathers.

"Any compromise would harm the principle of this eternal truth: This Land is ours. No people gives up its homeland. The withdrawals done by Israeli leadership until this point have strengthened Arab propaganda that sadly has been incomparably more successful than accurate information, and their false narrative continues to spread. This is a critical time for the People to demand from its elected officials, who seek our support at the ballot box, to speak out openly and clearly. We will know the true Right by its commitment to sovereignty over our Land," Katsover and Matar conclude.