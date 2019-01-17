'Zionist Calendar' launched for Diaspora Jewry

Mobile application features calendar marking significant historical events both before and after establishment of State of Israel.

Following the success of the Hebrew version of the Zionist Calendar, the Zionist Council in Israel of the World Zionist Organization (WZO) is launching an English and Spanish version.

This unique mobile application features a calendar that marks significant historical events both before and after the establishment of the State of Israel. In addition to Jewish holidays, important dates such as the birthdays and yarhzeit anniversaries of prominent figures who helped shape the spirit of Zionism and Israel are featured.

The Zionist Calendar synchronizes with existing calendars on mobile devices. When a specific date is selected, biographies of important figures and explanations about significant events are displayed.

Kobi Richter/TPS Full Moon

Among the familiar names are David Ben-Gurion, Israel's first Prime Minister, and Hanoch Levin, celebrated playwright and author. Celebrated events such as Maccabi Tel Aviv's European Championship victory and the date of Chaim Topol's Golden Globes award for best actor are listed.

More somber occasions marked on the calendar include the murder of Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics and the day of the execution of WWII paratrooper Hannah Szenesh.

Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel said, "this calendar is the reflection of the entire Zionist mosaic, and after our success with the Hebrew version, we are now happy to launch the English and Spanish app. This is the beginning of a new way for Jewish people from all over the world to connect to the past, present and future of Zionism and the State of Israel."