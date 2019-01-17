Giuliani can't vouch for Trump aides in Russia collusion

Former New York Mayor and and current Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said yesterday that he never denied President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with the Russian government during the 2016 campaign, only that the President himself was not involved in collusion.

"I never said there was no collusion between the campaign or between people in the campaign... I have not. I said the President of the United States," Giuliani told Chris Cuomo on CNN.

He continued, "I said the President of the United States. There is not a single bit of evidence the President of the United States committed the only crime you can commit here, conspiring with the Russians to hack the DNC."

When Cuomo asked if former campaign chairman Paul Manafort sharing such data with foreign agents constituted collusion, Giuliani said Trump never shared the polling data himself and only found out about it recently in the news.

"Donald Trump wasn't giving polling data to anyone," Giuliani said, adding, "he did not know about it until it was revealed a few weeks ago in an article."