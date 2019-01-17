Yamin HeHadash (New Right) Chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett defended Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked in the face of attacks against her following revelations of sexual bribery allegations in the judicial system.

“Minister Shaked has carried out an unprecedented judicial revolution in the judicial system and she, in the opinion of many including myself, is the best justice minister Israel has ever had. This judicial revolution occurred thanks to the professionalism, consistency and wisdom that have always characterized Ayelet in her public activity,” Bennett said.

“I've known Ayelet Shaked for years.All her actions have been lawful, out of deep loyalty to one thing only - the good of the State of Israel.



“If, Heaven forbid, there is a problem with a member of the committee for the appointment of judges, this is serious and constitutes a violation of the pure character and clean hands of the judicial system, which is one of the cornerstones of the rule of law in Israel. The law enforcement agencies must investigate deeply and thoroughly in order to reach the truth and bring to justice those who need to be.

"I appeal to my friends on the left, do not be mistaken: Ayelet Shaked is not made of material that breaks. The political attacks against her will not weaken her. The judicial revolution of Ayelet Shaked will not be stopped," Bennett stressed.