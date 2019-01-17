Yad Vashem designer Moshe Safdie among winners of Wolf Prize

About one-third of prestigious Israeli prize have gone on to win the Nobel Prize.

The architect who designed the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and museum in Jerusalem was among the winners of the 2019 Wolf Prize.

Moshe Safdie, 80, chosen for architecture, was one of five recipients honored Wednesday at the president’s residence in Jerusalem. The Wolf Prize is given by the president of Israel on behalf of the Wolf Foundation. About one-third of the winners have gone on to receive a Nobel Prize, most notably in physics.

Each year the Wolf Foundation awards $100,000 prizes in five fields.

This year’s other winners are:

* Jeffrey Friedman, Rockefeller University.

* Mathematics: Gregory Lawler, University of Chicago; and Prof. Jean-Francois Le Galle, University Paris-Sud Orsay.

* Agriculture: David Zilberman, University of California.

* Chemistry: Stephen L Buchwald, MIT; and John F Hartwig, University of California, Berkeley.

Rivlin noted that no women were named this year.

“The Foundation would do well to make sure that each year they find a groundbreaking woman scientist and artist, who certainly exist, and award her a prize.”