Should I create an Israeli will, an American will, or both?

Doug Goldstein, CFP and cross border financial planner, discusses with Albert Goodwin, a New York estate planning attorney, options for wills when someone has assets in both the US and Israel.

They discuss the advantages and limitations of each country's will. They also touch on taxes, probate, and pros and cons of trusts. There are many legal issues to consider when passing on your assets. Listen to their discussion for the surprising conclusion.

Doug also explains how important it is to talk with your adult children about finances. The financial reins need to be passed on in a responsible way that sets up your child for success.

Get tips on how to teach your adult children to make responsible financial decisions.