'Trump Iran move - most important event in our region last year'

Prime Minister Netanyahu met Wednesday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem with approximately 60 members of the AIPAC leadership, including AIPAC President Morton Fridman and past President Lilian Pinkus.

"The most important thing that happened in the last year, in our region is the decision by President Trump to move out of the [Iranian nuclear] agreement," Netanyahu said. "That has caused a tailspin in Iran’s economy."

"What the nuclear deal did was fuel Iran’s coffers, and from these coffers, they put it right into Syria, right into Hezbollah, right into Hamas."

"The second most dramatic thing that happened is our military activity in Syria to deprive Iran from basing itself militarily against us in Syria."