New Right: We will not sit in government that will divide J'lem

Party responds to reports of Trump's proposed peace deal. 'US is Israel's greatest friend, but Israel's well-being comes first.'

The Yamin HeHadash (New Right) Party issued a statement Wednesday night emphasizing that it would “not sit in a government that will divide Jerusalem and establish a Palestinian state,” in response to reports of details of the US Administration’s proposed peace deal.

Earlier, Hadashot 13 reported that the peace plan formulated by the White House and which President Trump is interested in presenting in the coming months includes the establishment of a Palestinian state in about 90 percent of Judea and Samaria, with at least part of eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

"The United States is Israel's greatest friend, and President Trump is a true friend of Israel. However, Israel's security and Israel's well-being precede any other interest,” the party said in response.

“Therefore, the Yamin HeHadash Party will not sit in a government that will divide Jerusalem and establish a Palestinian state. Only the presence of a large and strong Yamin HeHadash party would ensure the coalition is prepared to oppose such dangerous plans.”