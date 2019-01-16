Poll: Benny Gantz perceived as 'left-center'

Only 12% perceive Gantz as right-wing, 36% place him at the center of the political map, and 26% think he represents the left.

Benny Gantz is perceived by the public as left-center, according to a Kan Hadashot poll conducted by the TNS Institute.



According to the poll, released Wednesday evening, only 12% of respondents said they thought Gantz was right-wing. 36% responded that his views placed him at the center of the political map, and 26% said he represented the positions of the left.



The figures show that were elections held today, the Likud would win 31 seats and Benny Gantz's Hosen Leyisrael party would receive 13. The Joint List, sampled without splits, would win 12 Knesset seats.

Yesh Atid sees a significant decline in its strength in the poll, receiving only 10 seats. The New Right party wins 7 Knesset seats, Kulanu 6, Gesher 6, Shas and Meretz 5, and Jewish Home passes the threshold with 4 seats.



Yisrael Beytenu receives 4 seats in the poll, as does Tzipi Livni's party. Moshe Ya'alon’s party is very far from passing the threshold.