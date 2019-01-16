Poll: Jewish Home fails to clear electoral threshold

Over 300,000 votes would go to parties that would not be in the next Knesset, new poll shows. Likud strengthens to 32 seats.

The Jewish Home party would fail to clear the electoral threshold required to maintain representation in the Knesset if elections were held today, according to a poll by the Midgam institute.

According to the data, the splits between right-wing and left-wing parties lead to a situation in which approximately 7.3% of the voters, equivalent to some 320,000 people, would vote for parties that would not make it into the Knesset.

The poll showed that had the elections been held today, the Likud would have increased its strength to 32 seats. Yesh Atid would place second with 14 seats, and Benny Ganz' new party would receive 13 seats.

The Labor party would receive four seats following its split with Tzipi Livni's Hatnuah party. The New Right founded by Ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked would receive eight seats, followed by United Torah Judaism with seven, Shas, with six, and Yisrael Beiteinu with six seats.

The poll found that the Arab parties would not be hurt by the breakup of the Joint Arab List. Ahmad Tibi's Balad party would receive six seats, while the remainder of the Joint List would also receive six.

Meretz would receive five seats, Kulanu would fall to four, and Orly Levi Abekasis' party would receive four seats.

The Jewish Home, Green Leaf, Yahad, and Zehut parties would not receive enough votes to clear the electoral threshold, nor would the party of Moshe Ya'alon.

The poll was taken before the election of MK Bezalel Smotrich as the new head of the National Union faction of the Jewish Home party, as well as the publishing of the National Union Knesset list.