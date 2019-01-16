Official says Shai Nitzan should recuse himself from case involving sexual bribery claims over hostile relationship with central detainee.

A legal source told Arutz Sheva that he believes State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan should recuse himself in the investigation into an affair which was revealed Wednesday and caused great embarrassment in the Israeli legal system.

According to the source, the possibility that the suspicions will indeed be verified cannot be ruled out, but in any case, State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan cannot be allowed to make decisions in the case.

"At this stage, there are things are still forbidden to discuss, but relations between the central detainee in the affair and Shai Nitzan have been hostile, and recently the detainee has expressed that Nitzan is not worthy of attending hearings in the Supreme Court," the source said. "In these circumstances, if only in order to prevent a libel, it is appropriate that the state prosecutor make a decision to recuse himself from the case."

Earlier Wednesday, it was revealed that Israeli police are investigating serious allegations of bribery and sexual misconduct connected with the selection of judges, authorities revealed Wednesday morning.

According to a police spokesperson, the special anti-corruption division, Lahav 433, is investigating allegations that sexual favors were traded in exchange for the advancement of a judicial appointment.

The current investigation was launched two weeks ago, after police received information in the matter.

The case involves the appointment of a female justice of the peace several years ago and the attempted appointment of a female judge in a magistrate’s court.

The investigation was opened with the approval of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, but he ruled out dealing with the issue because of personal friendship with the main suspect.State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan oversees the investigation.